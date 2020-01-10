Fresh Strome returns to Portelli's headquarters

Loading...

Despite a big draw on The Hunter Day in Newcastle, Strome easily won explosively before almost competing against Toryjoy the next time she started.

“She prepared really well and I was a little surprised at what she did last time. I put it on the backup, “said Portelli.” The race should be good speed on Saturday and it is good for her to be a small field. He can sit back on the field and charge really late.

“It’s up to this class when we saw it last met Toryjoy, and it’s one of two good chances we’re bringing to Randwick.”

Portelli hopes Showminder can break through from his last four starts after three placements, the last one a narrow defeat on Boxing Day.

“You would not find a horse that is more consistent. We took the blinkers from him and although he is up to Saturday class I think he can run a race,” said Portelli going to a meeting in Sydney and feeling like two wins, but that’s how I feel. “

Portelli plans to see her in a pub on the Gold Coast and hopes that he has already had his first day winner from Spaceboy or Testashadow at the Magic Millions.

“We’re in the first two races of the day and hopefully we’ll be home with a smile,” said Portelli.

Spaceboy, who experienced a boom as a two-year-old, returns to the Magic Millions Maiden after two barrier attempts to simply knock his opponent away.

“It’s not the race you really want to be in Magic Millions,” said Portelli. “He completed six placements in seven starts and came across some handy horses like Tassort and Splintex, so it’s his turn.

“He came very well and I decided to be the first to wait for this race. He drew well and should run a big race. It would be a great place to win your girl over. “

Loading

Testashadow is returning to Magic Millions Day for the fifth time and has set a good record there when he won the Magic Millions Cup in 2017 and also finished second in Guinea.

He climbs to 1,800 meters and tries to increase his $ 1.5 million in prize money.

“It is a bit older and needs more flooring these days. It is an opportunity for all cases because it does its best for the day, ”said Portelli.

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading