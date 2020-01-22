MOUSSA DEMBELE failed to destroy rumors that he might have on the edge of a Lyon exit before the transfer window closes.

The Frenchman has been on fire for his side this season and they have repeated their wish to keep the striker in the club lately. When the question about speculation was asked around him, however, Moussa gave a very cautious answer and probably the standard answer from someone who keeps his options open without respecting his current club.

“Many things are said. It is up to me to ignore that and stay focused on the field. Moussa told RecordSport.

The conspiracy takes another turn this morning with reports claiming that Lyon is about to sign former Celtic target Tino Kadewere who is about to transfer £ 15m to Lyon according to GFFN reports in France.

De Schot reported that Celtic had made a “concrete approach” for the striker earlier this month, but in the end it did not come true.

Sky Sports man Duncan Castles claims that Celtic has a profit clause on Moussa Dembele from 10% to 15%. Coming back in August, the reporter said:

“He is one of a very small group of attackers who are big, good in the air, also good on the deck and can score goals in different ways. You can see the attraction.” He told his Transfer Podcast listeners as quoted by RecordSport. .

“He is very involved, so it is interesting for Celtic because they sold him for 22 million euros, but they have a profit clause in the deal they take me, between 10 percent and 15 percent of the profit if he his current contract is being sold by Lyon. “

This means that after Lyon has paid the € 22 they paid for the player, Celtic will then receive 10-15% of the winnings. It remains to be seen whether Lyon brings in Tino to replace Moussa directly, or they use it so that they can sell Moussa in the summer.