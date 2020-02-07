Fresh and colder Friday with a short break from the winter weather Saturday

** Winter Storm Watch for Emmet County from midnight Saturday night to 6:00 p.m. Sunday **

Early in the morning it snows through northwest Iowa.

Quantities will be less than an inch, but may be enough to get a few slicks for the morning commute.

Severe weather or light snow comes to an end around noon and in the afternoon some sun rays can appear.

Still, it’s going to be a lot colder today, with temperatures fluctuating 10 to 20 miles an hour down to the low 20’s and northwest winds.

The sky is clear overnight and with light winds, temperatures drop to single digits for most of the area.

We recover on Saturday with a short break in the mid-1930s before our next system moves in.

This system seems to bring most of the snow north in Minnesota, but could bring a few inches and maybe a bit of ice-cold drizzle to areas north of Sioux City, Saturday night through Sunday.

The next working week begins calmly with heights in the upper 30s and some sunshine.

We are still observing a system that could possibly bring winter weather Wednesday or Thursday of the next week, but the trace of this system is very uncertain at this point.