Frenchman Gael Monfils believes he can win his first Grand Slam in Melbourne

“I love waking up every morning aiming to win a slam for the first time,” said Monfils.

“I love playing big matches. I think it’s what holds me, keeps the fire inside me, keeps me on alert, and I still have a firm belief that I can do it.”

Monfils has lost all five encounters with Thiem, but he said he was as ready as he will ever be.

“I just have to be myself and try to figure out how to beat him with my coach,” said Monfils.

“As I just told you, I’m physically well, so that’ll help, you know. I think it’s a challenge that I have to face.”

Thiem won his game in the third round in two sets after surviving five sets against Australian Alex Bolt in the second round.

Monfils also referred to reports as “a shame” in which he shook his head for injuring himself while playing PlayStation.

“Somehow my hand – I say it’s a misunderstanding with people because it’s obvious – I say it in a fun way to be honest, but it’s a shame to be honest because I’m fine “said Monfils.

“I’m in my second week playing great tennis. I think it’s just someone I don’t know who’s trying to play ATP Cup. I was fine. I trained here for a month. I really did Good.” I never said I was hurt. Somehow, you know, I’m playing PlayStation? Come on. And it’s just because I think I’m a good name to make up a good story like this. “