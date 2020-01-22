French uni-textbook maker apologizes for the fact that 9/11 was orchestrated by the CIA to impose influence in the Middle East - The Sun

A French publisher apologized after a textbook suggested that the 9/11 terrorist attacks “had undoubtedly been orchestrated by the CIA.”

The university handbook, entitled History of the 20th Century in Flash Cards, was printed in November and contained the unfounded conspiracy theory.

2

A French textbook contained the unfounded claim that the 9/11 “terrorist attacks had been orchestrated by the CIA” Credit: Getty Images

The disturbing claim, printed on page 204, quickly became viral on social media after it was noticed by the daughter of a teacher who bought it.

While discussing the creation of the al-Qaeda jihadist group, the book says: “This global event – undoubtedly orchestrated by the CIA (secret services) to impose American influence on the Middle East – struck the symbols of American power on its own territory. “

On September 11, 2001, hijacked planes crashed into the buildings of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington DC, killing nearly 3,000 innocent people.

But despite the Islamic terror cult Al-Qaeda, led by the evil Osama Bin Laden, who claimed responsibility for the attack, sick conspiracy theories claiming the attack was an “inside job” have been trapped online.

The French textbook, aimed at students, is written by Jean-Pierre Rocher, a history and geography teacher.

Publisher Ellipses said that the author wanted to remove the claim and that the correction would be added online and to all books published in the future.

The company apologized on its website.

It said: “This sentence that represents conspiracy theories without a factual basis should never have been used in this work.

“It does not reflect the editorial position of Ellipses publications or the author.”

The wild claim in the book began to be shared online by a group of teachers – after one of their daughters noticed it.

2

The memorial for the dead is in the shadow of the One World Trade Center, which replaced the Twin TowersCredit: Getty – Contribution

Bruno Modica, head of an educational Facebook group where the claim was originally discussed, told Le Monde “it’s blown up really quickly”.

“There were 122 comments; this inserted clause of him conveys a conspiracy theory that you can hear in our classrooms, from the mouth of some students; but to find it written by a teacher and in such publications is unacceptable.”

The story was then chosen by the Conspiracy Watch website, which pointed out that the book was aimed at a young demographic group that is more likely to believe the unfounded claims.

It emphasized an Ifop survey of December 2018, which showed that 21 percent of people younger than 35 believe the US government was involved in the attacks.