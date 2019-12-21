French stays back to back 450 days apart

Loading...

Vadiyann, now the winner of four of six career starts that started at $ 4.80, tracked down the gray Fun Fact before walking past him and holding on to the last spies.

"The conditions probably suited him with the strong pace of bowling," said Bott. "Although it made him a real test for him and his first physical condition to have to do this job early, the tempo is suitable for those horses who stay abroad.

"Once it is experienced in Australian conditions, we can aim higher and look for great races in the spring.

"This is why these (European) horses are bred. They have the ability to run this type of racing first and during this type of journey. That is why they are stallions superiors and why we are going to get these horses. ”

Jockey Tim Clark was impressed by Vadiyann, whose last race was a 2100m victory in the French village of Saint-Clair, 17,000km from Randwick, and said: "It was a huge effort from everyone. He had already done some preparation but he didn’t go to the races, so it’s not like he’s been away all the time. But it was still a great performance. We have almost traveled too much in the intermediate stages, but to do this, he has a little class about it. "

While Vadiyann ​​had more than 15 months between rounds, Passage Of Time only needed seven days to overcome his last place at the Razor Sharp to win the December Handicap (1400m).

"I love saving horses when they are beaten by short margins and are delayed," said trainer Joe Pride. "It has not been tested since last week. It was warm before the race and last week's race was better class. It is a good old horse. There is no "Big plans for him. His real strengths are on the wet slopes, but we will wait for a while."

From the unfortunate father's recent harvest Northern Meteor, Passage of Time will stick to similar grade breeds, although Pride is open to raising the bar to the level of stakes if the opportunity arises.

"He won three races on Saturday in the last preparation and that's pretty much his level, sort of a classification, maybe level 3," said Pride. "But he is a good horse and I am just happy to have him in the stable and to win." "

Meanwhile, Waterhouse and Bott will send Farnan to next Saturday's Bruce McLachlan Stakes while the rest of the stable's Magic Millions hopes will pick up a little closer to home.

Belieber finished fourth in the Breeders Plate and will race at Randwick in the hope that he can raise his price and reserve a place in the Gold Coast function. He has a chance of $ 26 while Farnan, who will be ridden by Jason Collett next weekend, costs only $ 8.

