The French Prime Minister informed the unions behind a crippling rail strike on the pension reform on Saturday that he is open to one of the most controversial proposals: raising the full retirement age to 64.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wrote one day after the French government and labor representatives had held talks that seemed to end in stalemate after more than a month of strikes and protests.

Philippe’s letter said that the plan to raise the full retirement age from 62 to 64 – the main trade union bottleneck – was open to negotiation. It was the first time that the French government openly stated that there was room for movement with regard to the retirement age. The overture can indicate hope for ending the longest transport strikes in France in decades.

However, Philippe said that any compromise was dependent on finding a way to pay for the pension system in a country where a record number of people are over 90.

On Saturday, demonstrators marched through the streets of Paris to expose the plans of the French government.

In scenes that have become all too familiar to Parisians, protesters set fire to a kiosk near Bastille Square in the center of the French capital, while a minority of protesters in the march became cheeky.

The police briefly fired tear gas when a small scuffle broke out.

Two days earlier, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets nationwide to expose the government’s pension proposals. The trade unions planned next actions for next week to maintain pressure on the government.

The corresponding press