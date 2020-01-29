French police use batons and tear gas in clashes with firefighters in Paris

The French police have argued with firefighters who protested in Paris about payment and conditions.

The riot police fired tear gas at firefighters to demand an increase in risk wages.

Online footage seems to show a mélée with the police using truncheons against the demonstrators.

Similar protests in October were also marked by clashes with the police – a fireman lost his eyesight.

Firefighters gather to protest in Paris on January 28, 2020. Image: AP Photo / Christophe Ena

Thousands of firefighters gather for a protest in Paris on January 28, 2020. Image: Darmon Georges / Avenir Images / ABACA / ABACA / PA Images

The police said they were forced to intervene after 200-300 firefighters started in a “wild procession” off the agreed-upon protest routes.

They said they fired water cannons at the firefighters after trying to break through a barrier that blocked the city’s Périphérique ring road.

They said two demonstrators were arrested.

#manifestation #pompiers | The respect for action, nature and the manifestation. pic.twitter.com/PXoH8mtWT4

– Police Prefecture (@prefpolice) January 28, 2020

The fire department is demanding a 6% increase in risk wages – which has not changed since 1990.

They warned that the lack of personnel has made their work increasingly difficult and said that attacks on them are increasing.

There have been widespread protests since December against President Macrons’ plan to reform the French pension system.