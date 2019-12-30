French Montana buys Bugatti for $ 1.5M after being hospitalized

Loading...

French Montana celebrates life with a new $ 1.5 million Bugatti after being hospitalized for 2 weeks.

“DISCOVERED OF THE UCI AWAKENED IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI [sic]! French captioned a video showing his new whip on Sunday. "LIL GIFT FOR ME! FEELING LIKE A BOSS MOVING LIKE A BOSS AND KNOWING AS A BOSS."

Rapper "Welcome to the party" received the black and blue ride at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to TMZ.

He chose the blue accents of the car as a way to pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

"# Nipseyblue💙💙💙," he wrote. "USE OF MOTIVATION ONLY 🗽 ALLAH AKBAR ❤️ MOUNT WITH TOILET PAPER FOR SUCKERS".

In November, French, 35, was hospitalized for two weeks for heart problems and nausea, of which 9 days were spent in the intensive care unit.

He was discharged from the hospital in early December and was put to bed for 30 days.

"Thank you all for all the prayers, love and support," he captioned an Instagram of himself in the hospital at the end of November. "I'm finally out of the ICU and I'm improving one day at a time! # Montana."

Warning: explicit language

