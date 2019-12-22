French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro passed away at age 86

Loading...

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, known for his use of vibrant colors, mixed prints and elegant draping, died at the age of 86.

Ungaro's death was confirmed on Sunday by the homonymous fashion house in Paris that he founded in 1965, which he said in an Instagram post that "will remain in our memories as the Master of sensuality, color and extravagance."

The designer died on Saturday in Paris, according to French media.

Born in the city of Aix-en-Provence, in southern France, in 1933, Ungaro learned to sew from his father, an Italian tailor.

When he was 23, he moved to Paris. Two years later, he began working as an assistant to Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. Ungaro then worked for a couple of years for the Courreges house before setting up his own company.

For decades, Ungaro dressed celebrities and actresses, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Gena Rowlands and Catherine Deneuve.

In 1996, he sold his house to the Italian group Ferragamo. He continued to create collections and retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

