French demonstrators block the Paris subway and clash with the police on the 19th day of the strike – National

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 23, 2019 at 10:18 am

Striking French train workers blocked boarding one of the few Paris subways on Monday, resulting in a standoff with the police on the 19th day of the nationwide strike over government plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

There are renewed protests in France as unions seek support to end pension reform



The wild protest of several dozen union activists surprised the passengers and spread on the streets around the historic Gare de Lyon train station. After more than two weeks of transportation difficulties across the country, an important traffic junction was further disrupted.

Images in French and social media showed activists jumping, singing and waving union flags as they moved through the subway station, in the red smoke of the torches they waved.

As the protest moved outside, an Associated Press reporter saw that the screaming demonstrators were surrounded by police officers wearing helmets.

The activists targeted one of only two Parisian metro lines that continued to work during the strike, as there are automated trains that do not require drivers. The city traffic authority then stopped the route because of the protest.

The government is negotiating with the unions for pension reform, for which President Emmanuel Macron has campaigned to keep the state pension system financially viable. The unions say this threatens the idea of ​​the welfare state.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

