French delicacies that tourists are too scared of

France may be the country with adorable delicacies such as croissants, crepes and brie cream cheese, but the nation also has many dishes that don’t make tourists’ stomachs whine. In fact, there are several French delicacies that foreign travelers are often afraid to even try! Keep reading to find out what it is.

Escargot De Bourgogne: Snails

The main French dish that many tourists are afraid to try when they arrive in France is escargot, otherwise known as snails. While some travelers jump at the opportunity to try this stereotypical French delicacy, others turn off the idea of ​​eating something that is usually found with insects in the garden. That, and the fact that they don’t come cheap.

The Cultural Journey explains that before the snails are boiled, they are fed cleansing herbs and washed well. To flavor them, cooks use butter, garlic and parsley in a three-day process. The best snails are said to come from Burgundy, which is why they are known as “escargot de Bourgogne”.

RELATED TO: 10 Caribbean foods (most tourists are too scared)

Farci Poitevin: Terrine wrapped in gelatin

The kitchen avec Marlène

Many of the French dishes that tourists tend to feel uncertain about are meat products. But farci Poitevin can become vegan or vegetarian. It is not the inclusion of a questionable source of meat that makes this terrine attractive to many foreigners. Instead, it is the fact that terrine is wrapped in gelatin and looks, much less appetizing.

The dish may contain bacon and eggs, but it consists mainly of cabbage, beets, mixed greens and spices. Although it can be consumed on its own, many French people usually eat it by spreading it on a baguette. Farci Poitevin is from the Poitou-Charentes region of France and is considered a simple, rustic dish.

RELATED TO: You’ll be surprised to know it looks like breakfast in other countries

Langue De Boeuf: Cow tongue

When tourists hear the English translation of this delicacy, they tend to be inactive (and possibly nauseous). Those who eat properly cooked langue de boeuf or cow’s tongue have said that it is the kind of meat that melts in your mouth. However, many people, especially those who have not grown up to eat cow’s tongue, cannot overcome the mental barrier of consumption.

Usually, langue de boeuf is thinly cut into thin strips. In many cases, chefs don’t just do one language on your plate! That said, it’s still possible to get a whole language out of some institutions, but most prefer to eat meat in thin strips.

RELATED TO: 5 Pizza Toppings You’ll Never Find in Italy (5 You’ll Do It)

Andouillette: Gut pork sausage

Each country has its own version of sausage. In Lyon, France, andouillette is the local favorite. This authentic delicacy is made from pork intestines, as you can imagine, it has a much stronger smell than the average sausage. In fact, prolonged perfume is what tends to alienate most strangers. It also looks different from other sausages when it is open, as you can see, well, the intestines.

Many tourists can not overcome the aroma or appearance of this French specialty. But those who may have mentioned that it actually has a sweet taste. Often, andouillette is served with onions.

Grenouille: Frog’s Legs

The spruce eats

When it comes to French delicacies, frog legs or grenades should be there with the most stereotypes. Some people think that you should try frog legs when traveling in France, while others are not bold enough to approach this emblematic dish.

The myth surrounding the frog’s legs is that they taste like chicken, but according to many sources such as The Spruce Eats, this is debatable. Being amphibians, frogs tend to have a slightly moist and fishy taste that chicken usually lacks. That being said, the texture of the meat on the frog’s legs is said to be similar to that of a chicken. Often, the legs are topped with bread and flavored with all kinds of flavors to add a new dimension of flavor.

NEXT: 10 foods to try in Scandinavia

According to Healthline, these are the healthiest kitchens in the world

About the Author

Vanessa is a 25-year-old independent writer based in Adelaide, Australia. He loves Johnny Cash and believes that “realistic” is a bad word.

More about Vanessa Elle