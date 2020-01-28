A French climate alliance of charities and local authorities launched an unprecedented legal action against Total on Tuesday, hoping that the French energy company would drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Activists from non-governmental organizations and more than a dozen local governments say it is the first time that a French multinational has been brought to justice for combating climate change. They want Total, one of the best companies in France, to be more vigilant about the environment and to align itself with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 in the fight against climate change.

This climate alliance accused Total of not including any reference to climate change in its vigilance programs for the past two years, “despite its legal obligation to take measures to prevent human rights and environmental violations.”

Cecilia Rinaudo, spokesperson for the group An Issue For Us All said: “This is the first time that a French private company has been brought to court and has to answer a question about climate policy. It must be held accountable and vigilant about the climate in his ambitions. “

Rinaudo said a legal document that started the trial Tuesday was given to a court in Nanterre, in the suburbs of Paris.

Total did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment.

