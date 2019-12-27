French activists block eight oil refineries when the pension strike reaches Day 23 (National)

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 27, 2019 at 5:38 pm

French union activists on Friday disrupted two of the country's eight oil refineries as part of nationwide strikes against an older retirement age that lasted 23 days and is the longest such strike in France in decades.

At more than three weeks, the current campaign lasts longer than a 1995 transport workers' strike that plays a major role in the country's modern history. The Jacques Chirac presidency strike also went beyond pension reform and ended after 22 days when the government backed away.

This time, President Emmanuel Macron appears determined to push through the retirement overhaul and raise the official retirement age to 64. However, the government is negotiating with unions and offers compromise measures to pilots, the forensic police and other groups.

The most determined unions maintain pressure. Protests on Friday disrupted oil refineries in a region southeast of Paris and in the region that includes Marseille's main Mediterranean port.

The French interior minister insisted that the interruptions would not lead to fuel shortages and urged drivers not to panic.

The strike stopped about half of the country's high-speed trains on Friday, while tourists and Parisians crowded less often than usual buses and subways.

On December 5, the unions called for a strike this year against a pension reform plan that they see as a threat to the French welfare state. Macron argues that the changes would make the pension system fairer and keep it out of debt.

