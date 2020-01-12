Freezing rain, ice pellets, snow, falling temperatures - just the usual blinding glare

A runner defied the wet weather when Ottawa was hit with heavy rain on Saturday January 11, 2020.

After rain and almost unpleasant warm temperatures, we start to lean back to the stereotypical Canadian winter.

We were flooded yesterday with 38.9 mm of rain (43.1 mm total rainfall) and easily broke the previous record for January 11 from 12.2 mm in 1980.

Although we did not break the temperature record (10 C set in 1975), we did come to a striking distance at a very spring-like 8.3 C.

Today will feel much different – the high is expected to reach only -5 C and tonight’s low will fall to -13 C.

Winds will contribute to the cold, with stronger gusts of wind – up to 50 km / h – in the forecast for this morning. Feeling temperature can be around -14 this afternoon, so bundle up.

Today is going to be another messy one. A warning for freezing cold rain was still in force early Sunday. In the afternoon snow and ice pellets take over and we can reach somewhere between 2-4 cm accumulation.

Give yourself extra time while driving to where you should arrive on Monday morning, because there is a 60 percent chance of more black ice and / or snow. Monday’s high will be -7 ° C, but again expects a nasty feeling temperature to be an edge. Monday’s low point will be -12 C.

Breathe on Tuesday because it is the only day this week without any kind of precipitation in the forecast. Well, at least during the day. The temperature drops from -6 ° C to -9 ° C and brings 60% of the flurries at night.

Wednesday’s high is expected to hit -4 C and there is a 40 percent chance of flurries. The lowest that night will be an easy to handle -6 C.

The temperature remains stable and fluctuates at -6 ° C until this Thursday evening drops to – 16 ° C. Periods of snow that day are replaced by cloudless air.

Both Friday and Saturday look cold and snowy and another heavy storm can produce a considerable amount of accumulation. But that is still far away and predictions tend to change.

Anyway, we have to get through the coming days before worrying about the next weather front.

Looking for good news?

The sunrise is today at 7.40 am and the sunset is at 4.41 pm.

That is more than nine hours of daylight!

Happy sunday!

