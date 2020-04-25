Freeze-Dried Blood Could Support Preserve Donations For Years

Folks all-around the world are generous in donating their blood every single calendar year to aid provide the volume required for existence-conserving transfusions. But storing blood is not simple. While hundreds of thousands of models are donated to blood financial institutions just about every 12 months, donations can generally only be stored for all-around 6 months. On the other hand, thanks to study coming out of the University of Louisville, that may perhaps all be about to change.

Scientists in Louisville have developed a new approach for freeze-drying blood which could possibly allow it to very last for years. This would be a big advance not only for our hospitals, but also for

offering blood in eventualities this kind of as the battlefield — or even in area.

“The freeze-drying approach that we use to create dried blood is centered on the regular process frequently employed to produce dried prescribed drugs, which involves freezing samples and evaporating the drinking water less than vacuum,” Jonathan Kopechek, Assistant Professor in the Office of Bioengineering at the College of Louisville, advised Digital Trends. “The exclusive factor of our study is a novel strategy to load a protecting sugar named trehalose into purple blood cells so that the cells can endure the freeze-drying procedure.”

The ground breaking strategy makes use of ultrasound to produce pores in the blood cells. This then allows the scientists to load in the trehalose molecules. Despite the fact that the exploration is still experimental, trehalose has earlier been shown to be risk-free. It is presently used as a preservative for sure food stuff items, including donut glaze. (And, hey, if it’s very good plenty of for preserving donuts, it must be great adequate for encouraging maintain blood!)

But Kopechek claimed that there is nevertheless additional do the job that needs to be finished prior to this can be rolled out to blood banking institutions as a tested preservation engineering.

“There is even now additional perform to do prior to this approach can be used to produce dried blood for scientific use,” he spelled out. “We are functioning to scale up the system to generate much larger portions of dried blood and we are conducting added screening to characterize the perform and quality of the cells following processing.”

A paper describing the do the job, titled “Ultrasound-induced molecular shipping to erythrocytes applying a microfluidic method,” was a short while ago revealed in the journal Biomicrofluidics.

