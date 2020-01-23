Freeview switch for Yorkshire television viewers - here you will find everything you need to know

DVB-T viewers in the Yorkshire region may need to readjust their televisions in the coming weeks to watch some more shows as the final changes to the signals are ongoing.

Some Freeview channels are being switched to new radio waves to enable the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the British government, the stations will be regionally updated as part of an extensive technical program that will run until mid-2020.

The required changes will be made on February 5 in Yorkshire broadcasting groups from Elmley Moor.

Technical work on the main channels begins in the early morning shortly after midnight, and some DVB-T channels are broadcast overnight until 6 a.m.

After that, all viewers who receive their TV signal from them and find that they are missing channels can vote again.

Services from smaller local relays can be interrupted until late afternoon. Satellite and cable television are not affected.

Around 2.4 million households are supplied by the affected stations. Freeview will run an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including ads and on-screen news.

Following this technical work, the arrangement of the channels broadcast by the Sheffield transmitter will also change (see notes).

The reset should be easy and some TVs will be reset automatically. Some older antennas may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be entitled to free in-home support, including over the air if necessary.

Anyone who needs advice or who is still missing services after being hired can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free of charge at 0808 100 0288.

More information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges