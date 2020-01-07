Freel, Lutz is the new Mayor and Vice Mayor of Casper

Loading...

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper’s City Council has a new leadership for 2020.

Ward III’s Steve Freel was sworn in as mayor and Ward I’s Khrystyn Lutz as vice mayor at the council meeting on Tuesday January 7th.

Before the two were sworn in, outgoing mayor Charlie Powell said at the meeting. Both Powell and outgoing Mayor Shawn Johnson remain regular members of the council.

“I think this community has accomplished a lot,” said Powell, noting that he joined the Council in 2011. I am very optimistic about our future. Casper’s best days are ahead. “

Powell noted that during his tenure in the city council, the community had gathered to bring David Street Station to Casper.

The city also built two new fire stations, rebuilt Hogadon, built a new pool in Mike Sedar Park, North Platte River Restoration, started work on Midwest Avenue, and worked with the state to find a location for a state office building, he added.

According to Powell, the city center is livelier and busier than when he came to the city council.

“It has been a pleasure working with all of you, your work is excellent,” said Powell, thanking the city’s employees.

“I think we had a good year. I think we have achieved a lot, ”continued Powell, thanking his councilors.

He also said that he believes Casper is starting to attract and retain younger people, although this remains a challenge for the community.

After being sworn in, Freel Powell presented a plaque on which he thanked him for his services as mayor.

(City of Casper, Youtube)

Both Freel and Lutz are satisfied with the Council’s work in 2019 and are optimistic about Casper’s future.

“I see good things on the horizon right now,” said Freel in December. “I’m not saying that we will conquer the world next year or that we will make all kinds of changes, but we will definitely be involved in what is going on in the community.”

Freel and Lutz say that they value leadership by members of the council with previous leadership experience.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.