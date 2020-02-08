Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy and it is important that we fight for it – for the sun

fight for freedom

Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy. It is important that we fight those who would destroy it.

Their attack takes place on several fronts.

Derek Mackay harassed teenagers with hundreds of messages and tried to block The Scottish Sun's story

Let us first take the war against the press that has been raging for a decade.

Check out the SNP response this week when The Scottish Sun announced that Treasury Secretary Derek Mackay bombarded a 16-year-old with scary news, calling him “cute” and inviting him.

The story was perfectly legitimate, and her public interest was obvious at first sight, given the doubts she had about the man who ran Scotland’s finances.

The SNP threw up every roadblock to stop it. They asked for the boy’s name, how the story came about, our justification for leading it – and even tried to claim “intrusion”.

Mackay later gave up. But the first instinct was to silence the sun.

And freedom of speech is under attack elsewhere, at our universities and on the Internet, where the left is at war to suppress dissent. They pretend that even slightly conservative views are extreme. Those who hold them are “without a platform”.

The young left does not believe in freedom of expression – only in the confirmation and strengthening of their views.

Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson intends to take action against universities that give in to this folly. Good.

However, the real recoil must come from the adults who run colleges, schools, public institutions, and businesses.

You can neutralize the outraged mobs that aim to “pick up” those with the “wrong” views by growing a thorn and refusing to address their extortion.

If an 80-strong Tory majority and the destruction of the hard left ballot box on December 12 don’t give them the strength, what will they do?

Freedom of speech is for EVERYONE. For the press. For all sides of the political divide.

Let us all stand up for it.

Power of the sun

THE Sun is proud to have helped tame the worst rip-offs of the Big Six energy companies.

Gas and electricity bills will be a little cheaper this summer thanks to the price cap introduced after our People Power campaign.

The April will narrow the standard energy price gap by £ 17

This is great news for those using standard tariffs that are protected by the cap. But remember. , , It is still cheaper to switch to lower ones.

What raises the question:

Why are the energy giants still allowed to fuck those who don’t?

Respect, Schofe

Every married father of two needs courage to get out at the age of 57 after years of fear of sexuality.

Even more so if he is a television set as famous as Phillip Schofield.

Philip Schofield came out as gay

We welcome his honesty and courage – and the kindness of his wife and daughters.

Well then good luck.

It must be a great relief that the truth comes out.

