Freedom of expression for the next Apple transparency report?

A proposal from AAPL shareholders calls on the California company Cupertino to add a new proposal on freedom of expression as a human right to its list of transparency and responsibility reports.

It expresses concern that Apple is working with the Chinese government to take measures to restrict freedom of expression in the country and wants the iPhone manufacturer to take complete measures and control mechanisms for its policy in this area reveals.

The proposal was made by the SumOfUs consumer group.

Resolve: Apple Inc. (“Apple” or the “Company”) shareholders require the Board of Directors to report to shareholders annually at a reasonable cost and to the exclusion of confidential and proprietary information, in accordance with the company’s policies on freedom of expression and access Information, including whether it has made a public commitment to respect freedom of expression as a human right; the oversight mechanisms for formulating and managing policies on freedom of expression and access to information; and a description of what Apple has done in the past year to respond to requests from the government or other third parties that are reasonably likely to restrict freedom of expression or access to information.

SumOfUs makes no move to explain its arguments for the proposal.

“Tim Cook is talking about a great privacy game at home, but is quietly following the government of the Chinese cybersurveillance state,” said Sondhya Gupta, campaign manager at SumOfUs. “By facilitating the government of China’s authoritarian regime, Apple is participating in the brutal repression of Uyghurs, Tibetans and other legal activists.

“Apple faces a significant reputation risk if it doesn’t address these important human rights risks. Our shareholder proposal would ensure that the company mitigates these risks by ensuring the board’s responsibility for freedom of expression. We are pleased that the ISS recognizes this and recommend shareholders to support our proposal to help make this change. “

Apple adheres to China’s censorship repression laws and Beijing’s direct demands. The company has blocked over 1,000 Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps from the China App Store that allow users to surf the web unattended. It deleted the HKmap.live app used by people in Hong Kong during protests to avoid violent confrontations with the police. The company has also banned engravings in Apple stores in China that use “sensitive” terms that have been blacklisted by the Chinese government – such as Tibet, Tiananmen, and the Dalai Lama.

The independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Apple shareholders vote in favor of the proposal to report freedom of expression.

Apple has already released a transparency report on government requests for data and app store deletions, and can argue that that’s enough.

The Apple Annual General Meeting will take place on February 26, 2020.

