Freed from the EU, in which direction should Britain go for trade?

It is based on the pseudo-scientific saga of the European ban on genetically modified plants. The EU’s refusal to optimize genes for better yields means that agriculture in the EU is more dependent on chemicals, just as Europe’s horror of fracking and nuclear power means more coal is burned. The principle was frozen in EU case law with the Amsterdam Treaty in 1997 – around the time when the EU was in economic decline, although this is difficult to separate from the parallel euro experiment.

Instead, the US is committed to the “principle of innovation”, the doctrine of cost-benefit analysis based on hard science. American tradition is trial and error, monitored by lawsuits for perpetrators. Behind this lies the spirit of the English common law: roughly speaking, anything is permitted unless it is not expressly prohibited. so far from the Napoleonic code that shortens everyone until it is expressly authorized. Anglo-Saxon law is why the United States ran away with the Internet age, but Europe never left the starting line.

Britain is caught on the wrong side of this cultural divide. The culture of risk aversion has been a headwind for British biotechnology and its technology unicorns, which ranked third in the world behind the United States and China, with most of Europe far behind. The effect will become even more pressing if the EU extends its “competences”, for example the creation of three new financial regulators after the Lehman crisis with binding powers for the financial sector.

London’s buoyant capital markets and venture capital (80 percent and 63 percent of the EU’s total) were a lifeline for smaller European companies, but how long could it have been after the Mifid II sledgehammer? Andrea Vismara from Equita says that this policy is causing the “slow death” of European investment banking.

The question that Britain has to grapple with to shape its fate is whether it will remain allied to the Cartesian, top-down, deductive method of Europe, or to Bacon’s free-thinking empiricism, Locke, want to return. Hume, Smith and Darwin, who brought Britain’s best three centuries, binding us to America, the Anglosphere and India.

It would be blatantly short-term to make this decision based on a snapshot of trade flows and supply chains between the UK and the EU. Much of this is related to an auto industry that is experiencing systemic failures and that may not be in a recognizable form within a decade.

“Global Britain” has caused a lot of ridicule, but to argue that the search is lost in a world that is falling into enemy blocks is deceptive determinism. As the host of the world’s leading financial center, the UK has every chance of standing out as an unshakable representative of a revitalized WTO and an advocate of free trade and free thought.

The EU’s endeavors to achieve a level playing field, non-regression clauses and even a “dynamic alignment” with future law is of fundamental importance. If this is the prerequisite for a trade agreement that will deny Britain the “mutual recognition” common in global traffic, then the government must step down.

The EU appears to be a formidable economic superpower when viewed from the Westminster and Brussels bubbles. The Article 50 process shook hands with Europe and flattered the illusion of EU supremacy. However, if your perspective is global, Europe looks more like a basket. Americans and Asians wonder if the EU will ever act together. A decade passed trying to save the malfunctioning monetary union, while the nation states in East Asia grew four or five times faster, developed into high-tech companies, and ran away with the price.

The EU was even outperformed in its own core automotive manufacturing industry. The lithium batteries, which account for 40 percent of the added value of an electric vehicle, are mainly manufactured in China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Tesla has factories in Nevada and California. Europe’s decision to pump 3.2 billion euros (5.3 billion US dollars) into its “Airbus for batteries” project last month comes late.

The world watched in amazement as the EU authorities plunged the eurozone into a recession through fiscal and monetary surpluses as everyone else recovered from the Lehman crisis, and gasped as the European Central Bank exacerbated a debt crisis by failing to do so the last resort to illiquid sovereign states acted as lender.

Last year was a wake-up call for those in Europe who had only imagined Britain to be the victim of a Brexit showdown.

The legacy of these mistakes remains: the eurozone is stuck in a deflation trap with interest rates of minus 0.5 percent and a monetary policy paralyzed by the stability pact. It is a seated duck waiting for the next global downturn. The US has significantly outperformed the EU-28’s economy, and this will become clear once the UK leaves. One is a global economic power, the other a stricken regional power.

British Chancellor Sajid Javid said in Davos that it is planned to start a trade deal with the EU first, rather than trigger a bidding war, as the US offers an accelerated deal and is eager to get the UK into commercial orbit. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is rightly irritated because Javid also promised to push a tax on digital services for U.S. businesses: senseless, unenforceable magnificence. It is preparing an OECD initiative that, with the support of the United States, will explore a more comprehensive solution.

Quarreling with the United States over Huawei and the digital tax and forcing the U.S. into a trade queue is a dangerous state of affairs that borders on sabotage. Is this a tactical deception, an attempt to calm the remains of the Remainers by initially confining themselves to the EU to demonstrate that Michel Barnier’s demands are unreasonable before returning to Washington? Is that what Boris Johnson whispered in Donald Trump’s ear? Maybe.

It is said that the profits of a US-based trade agreement cannot make up for the losses from existing EU trade agreements, but this is an erroneous development of the problem. It is also believed that the EU would hold on to its hegemonic dictations if faced with the reality of losing Britain as a whole.

There is no equivalence between a US trade agreement and an EU trade agreement. Americans want market access to sell their goods. An agreement does not include the jurisdiction of the United States Supreme Court or the UK’s adoption of United States law. Yes, Washington has supreme power. There is a risk that it will try to restrict trade with China as it did in the Canada business – certainly a non-starter with the UK. The transaction is essentially on a sovereign basis.

What the EU wants is not a trade agreement at all. It is a legal and official infusion without voting rights. If that’s the Barnier Demarche, there’s not much to tell. The EU would, of course, accept the geostrategic risk to drive this forward. It too must compromise or accelerate its own relegation.

It is said that Great Britain has not yet come to terms with its reduced stature as a small country in a dangerous world. One could argue that the EU’s reduced stature has not yet resigned itself to a stagnating regional bloc that is unable to grow with a failed currency and be exposed to the global economic cycle.

Which of the two denies the most?

The Daily Telegraph, London

