Free property tax assistance is available to qualified residents of Natrona County

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming Free Tax Service and United Way of Natrona County offer free income tax preparation for qualified residents of Natrona County.

Preparation and support is also provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, also known as VITA.

“Volunteers trained and certified by IRS will offer qualified individuals free preparation of their income tax return with electronic filing from Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, April 10,” said United Way. “The people of Natrona County are supported according to the principle of” first come, first serve “. No appointments are planned.”

The service is open to residents of Natrona County who will earn a maximum of $ 65,000 in 2019.

This year, the services will be provided in 851 Werner Court, Suite No. 100, to the Department of Workforce Services.

For a complete list of operating hours and a list of required documentation, go to www.unitedwaync.com/VITA.