Free Odeon movie tickets are available from Quidco (UK deal)

Mashable may earn a partner commission to let you know that you are buying something that is presented here.

Join Quidco and get two Odeon movie tickets for free.

Picture: Pexel

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-28 10:10:58 UTC

TL; DR: Become a Quidco member and get two Odeon cinema tickets for free after Groupon cashback.

Going to the cinema and seeing something to look forward to is one of the great joys of life. The problem is the price.

Once you get to the cinema, buy your tickets and stock up on as many snacks and drinks as you can carry, the total price can really add up. Surrendering to your love of films is not cheap.

This is why it is so important to capitalize on every kind of cinema business. There is often a small discount if you look closely, but it is rare for you to get movie tickets for free. That’s exactly what you get when you join Quidco.

Anyone who joins the Quidco cashback site can now receive two Odeon cinema tickets free of charge after the Groupon cashback. All you have to do is sign up for free, buy two tickets through Groupon for £ 10 and then withdraw your cashback to your bank, PayPal account or as a gift card.

It’s a really simple process with a big reward.