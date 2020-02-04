Free maintenance plans are great, but they don’t save you a lot of money

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

With the predicted car sales in 2020 compared to 2019, some car manufacturers are doing everything they can to maintain their market share and get new buyers behind the wheel. It is in this spirit that Hyundai is one of the first non-luxury brands to offer a free maintenance program. This is great, but it should not be the deciding factor when buying a new car.

In the midst of marketing for their ‘smaht pahk’ feature on the big game ad, Hyundai has also announced that all new 2020 models will receive free maintenance for free. This is good marketing, but it is not really that valuable.

Here are the details of the program:

The kicker for all these free maintenance programs is the fact that brand new cars do not really need much maintenance in the first three years of ownership. In fact, for most cars it is only when you reach 50,000 – 75,000, where you start with more expensive maintenance, except for oil changes and tire rotations.

According to Hyundai, the maintenance intervals on something like a 2020 Sonata require an oil / filter replacement and tire rotation every 7,500 miles.

If someone drove an average of 12,000 miles a year, they would hit that mark four times. A quick internet search of various Hyundai dealers revealed a number of coupons for oil changes and tire rotations ranging from $ 50 – $ 75. Even if someone spends on the higher segment, they would save about $ 300 with Hyundai’s free maintenance program. see.

Of course an extra $ 300 in your pocket is nothing to sneeze at, but it shouldn’t be the main reason why you choose to buy a new Hyundai instead of a competitor’s car or a second-hand car. Let us look at this in a larger context. The all-new 2020 Sonata has a starting price of $ 24,555, it is a very sharp-looking car with a lot of standard safety features. However, you may have heard that the sedan market is currently a bit rough, which means that you can find great values ​​on second-hand cars.

There are a number of Sonatas from 2019 with low miles for less than $ 17,000.

This puts that $ 300 in savings for free oil changes on the new car in a different perspective. I understand that people don’t like to do car payments and maintenance payments at the same time, but if you’re looking for a new ride, it’s important to keep the bigger picture in mind when you decide what to buy.

.