Free dose of MMR vaccine for 11 to 30 year olds in the event of a mumps outbreak

The HSE says it offers a free dose of the MMR vaccine for everyone between 11 and 30 years old, since the number of cases of mumps has increased significantly.

The majority of children ages 4 to 5 receive two doses of the vaccine.

While 91% of children in Ireland received their first dose of MMR at 24 months of age, it is below the 95% target of preventing mump outbreaks and measles.

According to the HSE, adolescents and young adults up to the age of 30 were particularly affected by the current outbreak – with the highest frequency of mumps in secondary schools and third-level institutions.

Dr. Suzanne Cotter of HSE said the MMR vaccine is the only way to protect yourself from the disease.

She explained: “Mumps is a highly contagious and dangerous disease that spreads very easily, especially in homes, crèches, play groups, camps, schools and universities.

“It can be a serious illness and in some cases can have life-changing effects.”

Dr. Cotted added: “Parents must ensure that their children and adolescents are protected from mumps by being immunized with two doses of MMR.

“A third dose of MMR does no harm, so anyone who is unsure whether they have received two doses or not can safely get the vaccine again.”

She found that the vaccine is available free of charge from family doctors or through student health care.

Mumps causes symptoms such as facial pain, fever, headache, and swelling in the ears.

While it is usually a minor illness, it can rarely lead to serious complications such as a serious brain infection or permanent hearing loss

Main image: File photo of a dose of the MMR vaccine. Picture by: Antonio Perez / Zuma Press / PA Images