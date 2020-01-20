Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Free agency is all about risk. Too early signing can mean leaving money on the table. Signing too late could be a disaster if teams choose to go ahead and draw their attention to other freelance agents.

The wait game was unsuccessful for Chris Ackie and Anthony Thompson in 2019. The two national defenders didn’t sign last year what it ultimately cost them money.

Ackie signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes on July 7. The deal was worth just over $ 85,000 in cash with incentives just under $ 120,000.

With 88 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in 2018, the brisk linebacker had a career year behind him. Ackie received offers from two teams worth $ 150,000 a season in February 2019 – good money for a Canadian elite defender.

He decided not to sign either of the two contracts while focusing on the pursuit of an NFL contract. That did not happen.

Thompson signed with the B.C. Lions on June 4 for $ 100,000 in hard cash, modest for a national defender who is capable of starting with security and cornerback. There were no incentives in his contract.

Taylor Loffler has a three-year deal with Montreal that brings him just over $ 145,000 a season. Tunde Adeleke signed a large contract with the Tiger-Cats and signed a $ 130,000 contract in 2019. Since then he has agreed to extend the club to 2021.

Ackie and Thompson are both represented by American agent Johnathon Hardaway. Hardaway has previously prevented customers from signing CFL deals to spark the NFL’s interest. This has already proven itself with players like Cory Greenwood and Henoc Muamba, who have worked on NFL opportunities in the past.

The same strategy didn’t always work. The lack of a training camp at the beginning of her career has affected the development of international players such as Josiah St. John, Nate Behar and Kaion Julien-Grant.

And the waiting game didn’t pay off for Ackie or Thompson either.

The league’s new CBA has raised the minimum wage for players to $ 65,000, although the cap has only increased by a total of $ 50,000. The teams don’t have much money to plunge into this year’s free agent frenzy, which means it disappears quickly.

Players who want to deposit money must make the most of the new negotiation phase in February and secure a deal quickly and prudently. Free agency is always a gamble, but waiting too long to sign a deal could mean you’re missing out on a big payday – more than most this year.