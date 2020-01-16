MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The National Civil Rights Museum offers free access and information about votes and the upcoming US Census during a celebration of the national holiday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Every year the museum organizes various events on the King’s Holiday, which takes place on Monday. The museum is located on the site of the former Lorraine Motel, where King was killed while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

The museum works with organizations to provide information on voter education, empowerment and registration on Monday. Museum officials note that 2020 is not only a presidential election year, but also the 150th anniversary of the 15th amendment granting voting rights to freedmen and the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote.

Agencies and community groups will also provide information on this year’s Census, including privacy protection, the impact on congress and state legislature boundaries, and how government funds are distributed for programs that affect communities.

A blood donation drive, canned food donations, musical performances and art and craft stations are among the other activities that take place in the museum during the holidays. Visitors can visit the museum from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the meantime, volunteers will work on projects to clean up and beautify the community in different neighborhoods of Memphis.

The corresponding press