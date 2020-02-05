Free 3 months ExpressVPN with this exclusive deal (UK deal)

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN comes with an additional three months free.

Image: Pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping20-02-02 09:57:26 UTC

TL; DR: A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £ 5.12 per month and comes with an additional three months free.

We don’t know for sure if you deserve it, but we’ve created an exciting treat for anyone hoping to invest in a VPN. Don’t say we never give you anything.

Smart shoppers can now save on an exclusive 15-month ExpressVPN subscription. This deal offers a year of online protection plus an additional three months for free. This corresponds to a discount of 49%, which is a fairly significant decrease.

The monthly rate is £ 5.12 per month, which is more than some other popular VPNs. This is because ExpressVPN is about as extensive as it gets, with 24/7 customer service, ultra-fast servers in 94 countries, strong encryption and no connection logs. You even get a 30-day money-back guarantee on all subscriptions, so you are insured in case things don’t work.

Serious security is not cheap, especially if you want the best.

. [TagsToTranslate] cyber security