Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's "Bandana Beats" will be available soon

Of the dozens of extremely good rap albums released in 2019, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's bandana have been a crowd favorite for his excellent rap techniques and innovative, sampled beats. Now these beats will get their own instrumental LP called Bandana Beats and will be released on January 31st on Madlib Invazion / ESGN / Keep Cool / RCA. Madlib used a rare tweet to announce the release date and provide the pre-order link.

While the original version of the album contained a cover that shows Madlib's smoking mascot on a zebra overlooking a destroyed landscape in Los Angeles from a destroyed Hollywood sign, the cover of Bandana Beats shows "the moment the bomb explodes" as cover artist Jeff Jank illustrates. Madlib didn't share too many other details, but the LP costs $ 22.

Freddie and Madlib have spent most of 2019 promoting the album, which was their first group in five years. In December they made a highly anticipated stop at NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts to go through a set with a famous New York funk band, and in October they put their previously released music videos together in a trailer for a fake movie in which they tell the film overall narrative of bandana.

Meanwhile, outside of his work with Gibbs, Madlib has written rumors of an album shared with the late Mac Miller. Watch the video for the album "Giannis" here.

Bandana Beats will be available from January 31st.

