Freddie Fox has said that his appearance as killer of White House Farm Jeremy Bamber will be open to interpretation and that it is up to the audience to decide whether Bamber is guilty or not.

Fox plays the leading role in the dramatization of the 1985 murders, in which five members of the same family (including six-year-old twins) were murdered in an Essex farmhouse. The police initially believed that Sheila Caffell had shot her adoptive parents and children before pointing the gun at herself, but her brother Jeremy, who first alarmed the police, later became suspicious.

Speak with RadioTimes.comFox said that “there is always a mysterious and enigmatic element about what Jeremy thought, what he thought, for sure if you think he is innocent”.

He continued: “The Jeremy Bamber that I play is, in my opinion, charming at first and (there is) certainly something that draws you to him, something that you can not quite categorize. A lot of description of him about that Time that I found very interesting is that he brought an atmosphere to every room he was in … something that didn’t make you feel comfortable.

“We have had a lot of discussion about how he should get information about his family’s deaths, and we wanted to play it as truthfully as it would have happened to someone who would have received it. Leave it to the audience to determine or decide whether someone has faked it or not. “

Sheila was finally confirmed 14 months after the first crime, and Bamber was found guilty of five murders and detained; but to this day he remains innocent and has repeatedly tried to have his case reviewed.

Fox announced that he initially played with the idea of ​​reaching for the real Bamber as part of his own research, but ultimately decided against it.

“It was probably not the right decision for me (to contact Bamber) because the Jeremy Bamber I play is a combination of the Jeremy Bamber I created as an actor, in my imagination and after factual, conscientious factual research. And he’s a different man now, it’s 35 years and he’s keeping his innocence. “

The six-part drama White House Farm with Stephen Graham, Cressida Bonas and Mark Addy starts on Wednesday, January 8th at 9 p.m. on ITV.