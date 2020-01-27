Fred Warner and Darwin Thompson share the impact of Kobe Bryant on their lives

MIAMI – The sudden death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant was on the minds of people in the NFL community on Monday as members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers gathered in Marlins Park for the evening Super Bowl opening hours.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who played his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other occupants. There were no survivors.

Before Monday’s fan party, there was a moment of silence for Bryant. Later BYU former linebacker Fred Warner shared how he and his 49-year-old teammates learned of Bryant’s death.

“I discovered the plane for Miami. About once we took off, someone told me. Honestly, I couldn’t even believe it, ”said Warner. “It was like that, it’s still just incredible right now. It was an emotional airplane trip for sure, wherever you look, you see it. It is a very difficult situation. “

Warner described how Bryant’s mindset – and the fervor with which he lived – touched lives beyond the realm of sport.

“Myself, I tried to integrate his mentality into my game. He affected all types of people, whether athletes or not. It is a very sad situation. My thoughts and prayers are to everyone involved. It was heartbreaking, “said Warner.

The news also hit old Darwin Thompson hard.

“I hate that it is after his death that I recognize how much he meant to me in my life. This Mamba mentality – this bluster and aggression towards play, preparation and dedication, to do the same for the love of basketball, “said Thompson.

Thompson, a first year back in Kansas City, shared his appreciation for Bryant’s hard work and dedication.

“It will last forever because I love football and I will never be happy. He was one of the best players to play this game, and that’s how I will live for the rest of my life, “he said.