Fred VanVleet scores 22 points while Raptors beat 76ers

TORONTO – Marc Gasol was a cerebral playmaker and a defense force for the Toronto Raptors.

But it took nagging a few times from teammate Kyle Lowry for Gasol to shoot the ball. The Spanish great man is obligatory, and it paid off for the Raptors.

Gasol was a perfect 7-for-7 – including three three-pointers – on Wednesday, to assist the Raptors in a 107-95 win over rival Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia.

“I think there is a plan to be more aggressive and to consider the basket as a first option, and then just play from it,” Gasol said after the game. “With some games the ball goes in more, sometimes that is not the case, but I am someone who is always looking for the next game, the next action and trying to engage boys, sometimes I try to think the game over of the boys who don’t go.

“By sometimes being too selfless, you can be selfish in a weird way.”

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, while Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Raptors (30-14) to their fifth consecutive victory.

Six Raptors scored in double digits. Norman Powell earned 18 points. Lowry and Serge Ibaka ended with 16 each.

Tobias Harris had 22 points to beat the Sixers (29-17), who missed all-star Joel Embiid in their first loss in five games.

Playing his fifth game back since he had missed 12 with a hamstring injury, Gasol’s efficient performance yielded only 24 minutes of action.

“We’ve kept a bit of it (for shooting),” said Lowry. “I think he was only to make sure he was looking for his own chance. Marc can still play basketball at a high level, and he has proven it.

What should he shoot from?

‘Wherever. We want Marc to put the ball in the hole, “said Lowry.

The Sixers got 14 points early in the game and rose double digits in the third quarter before the Raptors really gained ground on the Sixers.

When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson threw a rugby pass to VanVleet as he fell sideways, the VanVleet tricycle gave Toronto a two-point lead. Lowry’s layout during the next Toronto possession covered a 20-6 Raptors run and sent Toronto to the fourth quarter with 76-72.

“I just played some of those things once in a while, I am just very proud that they buried themselves and played defense, giving themselves a chance,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Halfway through the fourth, Ibaka stole the ball from Ben Simmons and his two-handed slam placed a punctuation mark in the game and let Hollis-Jefferson raise his arms, gesturing to the Scotiabank Arena fans to cheer.

Powell’s layout on Toronto’s next possession made it a nine-point lead over Raptors. Back-to-back Sixers baskets shortened the gap shortly to three, but consecutive VanVleet three-pointers capped a 10-0 Raptors run to raise Toronto by playing 13 – their biggest lead of the game – at 1:29. A Siakam dunk with 24 seconds remained the victory of Toronto.

Nurse was satisfied with the balanced attack of his team.

“It tells you that we are sending the ball to an open player,” Nurse said. “We’re not really going through the same guys. We’re moving it. We just find the right lyrics, I think, a lot. And everybody understands.”

The Raptors lost Patrick McCaw to a broken nose early in the second quarter, when Norvel Pelle hit him hard in the face when the two fought for a loose ball. McCaw’s teammates immediately gestured for the medical staff. He wore a towel around his face and was taken to the dressing room. He would see a specialist in Toronto on Thursday.

Embiid, who suffered an annoying finger dislocation earlier this month, underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament. The Raptors held the Sixers big man scoreless for the first time in his NBA career, the last time Philly traveled to Toronto on November 25.

The Raptors then lost two weeks later in Philadelphia.

While Toronto has won 15 consecutive home games against Philly, a rivalry develops between the two squadrons fighting out near the top of the Eastern Conference. Kawhi Leonard’s famous four-tailed buzzer-winning winner in Game 7 of the conference semis fed it like a flash fire. ESPN made the trip north to broadcast the game nationwide in the US

The Sixers connected on seven threes – some wide open – in the first quarter, and Mike Scott’s long bomb gave visitors a 14-point lead late in the frame. Philadelphia led 35-26 to start the second.

The Raptors broke away in the backlog in the second quarter and took their first lead on Lowry’s reverse layup with 1:33 to play in the first half. The teams popped at 50-50.

The Raptors are in New York on Friday to take on the Knicks and then fight against the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday.