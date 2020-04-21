Fred Sirieix’s restaurant, which burns calories, has a setback

BBC Two’s new TV series The calorie-burning restaurant has caused a severe setback among viewers and leading eating disorder charity Beat.

The first show dates to Maître d ‘Fred Sirieix and “This Morning’s Zoe Williams” is scheduled to show at a hidden gym restaurant where “fitness fanatics” must burn off all 20 calories consumed by unsuspecting eaters.

Sirieix and Williams are also trying to make up for the science behind calories before investigating why a large part of the UK population is allegedly overweight.

However, many viewers turned to social media on Monday during the first episode to accuse the program of provoking incorrect eating habits and inciting unhealthy attitudes to food.

I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic and everything, but a calorie-burning restaurant is a terrible concept that shouldn’t be on TV. It triggers v and could essentially be perceived as an encouragement of eating disorders. I am very surprised that it was ordered.

“For every 99.9% of the excellent, innovative and informative programming that the BBC broadcasts across the platform, there is 0.01%, which is a shameful editorial estimate,” said journalist Sophie Morris.

The advantage of leaving the BBC is that I can tweet it. For every 99.9% of the excellent, innovative and informative broadcast that the BBC broadcasts on its entire platform, there is 0.01%, which shows a shameful editorial decision. Exhibition A: https://t.co/udOh8nmBPH

“We advise you not to watch the BBC2 restaurant, which burns calories,” said the eating disorder charity Beat, which tweeted on Monday before posting a series of tweets revealing that their helpline was flooded with calls from victims who had difficulty watching the program.

Instead, join our online support group “Shrine” – open tonight until 11 p.m. to anyone affected by #eating disorders

Food writer and former Bake Off contestant Ruby Tandoh published an article about the show, criticizing the series as “actively harmful” and stressing that the current messages from the show could be even more harmful during the country’s current closure.

Writing on Twitter last night, he wrote: “It’s a terrible show premise in the best of times, not to mention now. people struggle so much with their relationships with food – it only exacerbates this anxiety. reducing calories to calories is useless, unhappy and tends to lead to irregular eating. “

Presenter Sirieix camped out his comment, adding that he “(couldn’t wait”) to later apologize for his tweet, which Tandoh criticized him for making him an “angry incomprehensible woman.”

I knew absolutely that I had been designed for this as an angry mindless woman. I checked this answer carefully when writing, but still! Every time. https://t.co/BpR0PRRuA7

Since then, the BBC has issued a critical response stating that the program “does not support or recommend” limiting calories below the level recommended by the government:

“The goal of the program was to provide viewers with information about the latest calorie research, why our bodies need them and how our bodies use them. In particular, recent studies by researchers in both the US and the UK suggest that eateries can make healthier choices if they are provided with information on how much calorie burning is needed.

Voice calls around the world make it clear that there are government guidelines on the number of calories needed to keep a healthy man or woman healthy (2,500 for men and 2,000 for women). The program does not support or recommend ever limiting calories below this level. “

