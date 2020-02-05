Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland, calls for Trump

A protester interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech State of the Union by shouting at him to do something about gun violence. The protester was Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, died among 17 people in a massive shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. He apologized on Wednesday. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” Guttenberg tweeted early Wednesday. “I just want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to lies” about the second amendment. “That said, I shouldn’t have screaming, “tweeted Guttenberg, who was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Guttenberg is a well-known visitor to Capitol Hill who advocates prevention of gun violence. He interrupted part of Trump’s speech on support for the second amendment. Guttenberg tweeted his thanks to her earlier Tuesday for the invitation and her “commitment” to dealing with “gun violence.” Guttenberg later said on Twitter that he regretted his response Tuesday night. “Tonight was a tough night. I disturbed the state of the Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best out of myself. I just want to be able to deal with the reality of rifle violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A that happened tonight, “Guttenberg said.” , I owe my family and friends an apology. I tried to behave with dignity during this process and I will do better if I pursue the safety of the gun, “he added.

