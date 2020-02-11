Fred Durst nominated for the Worst Director Razzie award

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst last year attempted to direct films and he is recognized for his “achievement”, although not in the way that someone would really want to be rewarded.

Durst is nominated in this year’s Worst Director category Razzie Awards, a prize-giving ceremony focusing on the most terrible things that can be made in the cinema last year.

In case you know nothing about the Golden Raspberry Awards, they started in 1981 after the famous publicist and copywriter John J.B. Wilson had gathered his friends to present made-up prizes on the evening of the Academy Awards. After the event continued over the course of their first few years with major news networks, the Razzies blew up in a remarkable event as a reflection on the worst film and film of the past year.

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards mark 40 years of the event being broadcast on TV for the first time.

Today the nominations are known and of some reactions that this year revolve around certain films, they are not surprising.

Cats is nominated in almost every category with Rambo: Last Blood comes just short for most nominations.

They are also awarding a new prize this year. They will give away a prize for the worst reckless contempt for human life and public property. Nominees for that prize are Oscars fave Joker. It will compete with Hellboy, Rambo, Dragged Across Concrete and The Haunting Of Sharon Tate.

Fred Durst’s film The Fanatic also entered the list and earned a nomination for Worst Director. He faces tough competition, including James Franco for Zeroville, Adrian Grunberg for Rambo, Tom Hooper for Cats and Neil Marshall for Hellboy.

You can view the nominations in the video below.

