Fans around the world mourn the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, which was confirmed hours ago by several media. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are among nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in a neighborhood in Calabasas, Southern California. A tweet from a random fan who freakily predicts the event in 2012 will go viral on the Internet (see below).

Kobe Bryant Helicopter crashes LIVE

Reaction to Kobe Bryant’s death

The reactions to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death come from across the spectrum of officials and celebrities. Former President Obama tweeted that Kobe “had just started a second act that would have been just as meaningful.”

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

President Trump’s reaction came in when reports of death have not yet been confirmed. The President wrote:

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

@realDonaldTrump on Twitter

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement: “The NBA family is devastated when Kobe Brant and his daughter Gianna die. Kobe showed us for 20 seconds what is possible when remarkable talent merges with absolute dedication to victory. “

Tweet Predicting the death of Kobe Bryant

While most fans tweet their grief and #RIPKobe or #RIPMAMBA, the mysterious tweet from a random fan from seven years ago reappeared this afternoon. The tweet going viral on the internet is a crazy prediction of Kobe Bryant’s death. The tweet says:

Kobe will die in a helicopter crash

– .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Kobe will die in a helicopter crash

.Noso Twitter

You can imagine that some fans are angry and say, “Not the right time for it”, but the account holder replied, “Fu **. I’m sorry … Fu ** fu ** fu **”. A respondent offered a context that not only explains the tweet at the time psychologically. The fan reports in a newspaper article about Kobe Bryant’s frequent helicopter flying to avoid traffic on highways.

For anyone wondering why he wrote it. It was in the news that day when he flew his teammates in his helicopter. This is from a news article on 14th pic.twitter.com/tnRxgIxH3F

– Humble Narcissist (@phranchk) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant presented his dance at the Talent Show in Italy

Kobe Bryant’s recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Kobe’s talent on the basketball court is well documented and celebrated, but his recent reveal on the Kelly Clarkson Show about his dance talent may be of interest to talent show fans. Kelly took out old footage from 24 of the running man’s dances, to which Kobe said he did it for his sister. “It was a talent show at school in Italy and my sister was part of it and an act stopped,” the legend said. He also talks about his daughter Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, and her zodiac sign is a bull. (Watch the video to see how Kobe trains with his daughter Gianna.)

Kobe Bryant posted this relapse video on Instagram in which he danced to “Ice, Ice Baby” at the age of 12. It’s about diversifying at a young age and then getting involved with your passion. ”

Today we celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on and off the square. Rest in Peace No. 24 and condolences to the Bryant family.

