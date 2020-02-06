Freak DL Willie Jefferson has had discussions with six CFL teams

Acting CFL’s most outstanding defensive player, Willie Jefferson, was on the phone during the league’s new negotiation window.

Six of the nine CFL teams held talks with the outstanding free agent Willie Jefferson. The only ones that don't have are Ottawa, Edmonton and Saskatchewan. A return to Winnipeg Blue Bombers is high on his wish list, but the hype around the league is that Toronto Argos will rise sharply.

– David William Naylor, February 6, 2020

Jefferson set up 12 bags at career level, forced six fiddles, and knocked down a CFL season record of 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33 -12 upset large silver trophy for the first time in 29 years.

After the Greens and Whites offered him less than $ 175,000, Jefferson negotiated his own free agent contract because he believed the offer was below market value. He signed a $ 210,000 one-year contract with Winnipeg that included: a $ 100,000 signing bonus; $ 90,000 base salary; $ 15,000 housing; and travel $ 5,000. The disturbing Passrusher appeared in his first season with the Bombers.

Jefferson’s League is of great interest, but the real deals will not be on the table until February 11, when the free agent market opens.