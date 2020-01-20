Franklin police ask for help finding a woman last Friday

Franklin police are asking the public for help finding a woman who was last seen with her dog on Friday.

Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen on Friday morning with her small dog named Jimmy, police said.

Quagan drives a 2009 gray Honda with Massachusetts 8CJ415 license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Police said Quagan had been entered into the national missing persons database.

