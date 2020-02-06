Frankie Williams, the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams player, works for Jacksonville Jaguars

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The reigning Canadian Football League player with the most outstanding special teams, Frankie Williams, worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 24.

This is the second NFL training for Williams this off-season, the other with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Williams led the CFL in punt return yards with 949 out of 76 attempts (12.5 average), adding 10 returns of more than 30 yards and a touchdown. He handled kick-off returns and collected 1,071 returns in 43 attempts (average 24.9), two returns of more than 40 yards and a touchdown of 108 yards. His total of 2,020 kick return yards exceeded the CFL.

The 26-year-old Williams is the third Ticat to be named the player of the most outstanding special teams and joins current team-mates Brandon Banks (2015) and Chris Williams (2012). Williams received 34 votes in first place to receive the award.

The Purdue University product was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft. However, Williams signed an undrawn free agent contract with Indianapolis and spent his rookie season with the Colts. He played three games and did a duel.

After a year without football in 2017, Williams signed a two-year contract with the Ticats. Williams has played 31 games in Hammer games, with 67 tackles and defense interception being a rare player.

Williams is a pending CFL-free agent with an NFL interest.