Frankie Williams, the most outstanding CFL Special Teams player, signs again with Ticats

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed the US defender and kick returner Frankie Williams again.

Last season, 26-year-old Williams started 16 defensive tackles, an interception and a fumbling recovery in 16 of his 17 games (15 in the corner of the field, one in the boundary halfback) on the defensive.

The 5-9-year-old, who lives in Tampa, Florida, won the John Agro Award in 2019 as the most outstanding special team player in the league. He was named CFL All-Star after being listed among the leaders in numerous kick-return categories. In Punt Return Yardage (949); Over 30 yard punt returns (10); average yards per starting yield (24.9); Kickoff Return Touchdowns (Tie-1); Second in Punt Return Touchdowns (Tie-1); Touchdowns after Kick Return (Tie-2); Thirds on average yards per punt return (12.5) and kickoff return yardage (1,071).

Williams played in 31 career CFL games with 22 defensive starts spanning two seasons with the Ticats (2018-19), registering 67 defensive tackles, 10 special tackles, an interception and 15 pass knockdowns. The Purdue University product has also been Hamilton’s primary kick returner for the past two seasons. It achieved 116 punt returns for 1,332 yards and two touchdowns, 61 kick-off returns for 1,478 yards and one touchdown, and a missed field goal return for 30 yards.