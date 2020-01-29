(Photo by: Ashley Osborn)

Frank Zummo, the engine room behind Sum 41, will tour America this winter for four shows from his annual drum clinic, the Loyal To The Craft tour. The free visit, open to the public, is organized by Zummo and SJC Drums, whose drummer approves the equipment.

This year, Zummo will be on tour with Kristina Schiano, the battery prodigy whose dexterity and power have gone viral on YouTube. In 2018, Schiano opened for Zummo when the LTTC landed at the House of Vans in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m so excited for our 2020 LTTC winter tour of the United States,” said Zummo, where he and Sum 41 kick each other in Vienna, Austria. “We are going to hit new cities in this race and we will end up in Texas at the amazing School Of Rock that we played last year. It’s amazing how this tour is evolving, and I’m very proud of it and I hope to inspire incredible children on this race! “

Zummo says having Schiano on tour increases the fun quotient for him even more.

“When we played House Of Vans in Brooklyn in 2018, Schiano was the local drummer who opened for me,” he says. “We played a Sum 41 song together to end the show. She was amazing and since then she has become a big stage drummer. We wanted to take her on this tour, and it’s super special for me because she’s from my hometown in New York. It will be great to add it to the mix. “

In addition to presenting the future drummers and local groups in each city, Zummo and Schiano will end the evening with a tribute to Neil Peart, the iconic drummer of prog-rock avatars Rush, who died earlier this month.

Players and enthusiasts are welcome at the events. There will be drum workshops with Q&A and sessions to meet and celebrate local talent. The shows are open to the public: get your RSVP tickets at @ sjcdrums.com now.

Vans presents: The Loyal To The Craft Tour with Frank Zummo & Kristina Schiano !! The shows are FREE and open to the public, just RSVP @ https://t.co/05lm784gOB now! Come have a good evening and have a chance to win a VANS X SJC snare drum! @ VANS_66 @fzummo @KristinaSchiano pic.twitter.com/P9bNYtK2Gk

– SJC Custom Drums (@SJCdrums) January 24, 2020

Appointment:

02/14 – Miami, FL @ School Of Rock

02/15 – Orlando, FL @ Smartpunk Records

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

02/19 – Round Rock, TX @ School Of Rock

