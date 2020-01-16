Just over four years after filmmaker Alex Winter began directing a documentary on the lives of rock iconoclast and classical composer Frank Zappa, the film – simply titled Zappa – will premiere at South by Southwest. The festival will take place in Austin, Texas, between March 13 and March 22.

Although Zappa has been the subject of many films, Winter’s film is unique in that it covers the entire life of the artist; he had access to the Zappa family’s safe containing undisplayed and rarely seen images. The film will include comments from Frank, his wife Gail, his “stunt guitarists”, Steve Vai and Mike Keneally, members of Mothers of Invention Ruth Underwood, Ian Underwood and Bunk Gardner, and GTO member Pamela Des Barres , among others. Winter, who is perhaps better known as “Bill” in the films Bill and Ted, has also directed several award-winning documentaries. He sifted through hundreds of hours of footage to make the image.

“Zappa was an extremely complicated and brilliant man who had as many detractors as fans,” Winter told Rolling Stone. “I hope our audience finds him as captivating and important American artist as I am.”

“Alex had unlimited access to everything in our safe and total creative freedom to make this film, unlike other filmmakers,” said Zappa’s son Ahmet. “This film is by far the most intimate and extensive look at the innovative life of Frank Zappa, told by Frank in his own words. It’s pretty incredible what Alex has accomplished. This is the final documentary by Frank Zappa. “

Ahmet says he thinks Frank fans will particularly like to see all the home movies the family has hung on to. Some of them include films from Frank’s high school with Don Van Vliet (later known as Captain Beefheart), rehearsals at the Gerrick Theater and personal documentation of his struggles towards the end of his life; Zappa died of prostate cancer in 1993.

“When I started preserving the safe, I discovered hours and hours of unpublished interviews that Frank had stored there throughout his life,” says Winter. “Many of them were just Frank and his friends shooting shit in his basement office. He is a great storyteller and I was able to make him tell the story of his own life. Which means that he would start an anecdote in 1969, continue thinking in 1980 and finish the same story in 1991. This allowed us to create a kind of kaleidoscopic perspective of Frank in time, much like his music. “

Winter thinks the intimacy of the film will stand out. “This is not your standard album-to-album musical document,” says the filmmaker. “It really is an in-depth examination of an artist’s life, using mainly Zappa’s own words and media from his personal archive. The film is full of surprises for the fans, but I think they will be most struck by the intimacy and the true sense of who Zappa really was. “

But does the film satisfy the hope that Gail had for him shortly before his death in 2015? Earlier that year, she told Rolling Stone that she hoped the doc would answer a question, “Why the hell would we want to be a composer?”, Winter says yes.

“I realize now that one of the reasons she allowed me to tell her story when she had refused so many others before is that my argument was for a film that looked specifically at Frank as the one of our great composers of the 20th century, mistakenly defined as primarily a rock guitarist, “he says.” He was an artist who often disagreed with his time and with himself. So the film examines absolutely what it means to be an artist and specifically a composer in America when Frank was alive, with everything that was going on politically and culturally. ”