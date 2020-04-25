Frank: Will there be a trading frenzy for Eagles? – Sports – The Intellectual

GM Howie Roseman may have outlined the blueprint he could use in the NFL Draft 2020

We all know that the Eagles will be drafting at least one wide receiver in the NFL draft that begins Thursday night.

The question is, do they trade for one of the top three receivers in Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs from Alabama? Or maybe LSU’s Justin Jefferson?

On the one hand, that might seem silly because the eagles have only two picks in the top 100 – No. 21 and No. 53 – before rejoining them at the end of the third round at No. 103. And they would most likely surrender the third round.

But Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has shown in the past that it is possible to trade up in Round 1, then trade back in Round 2 to accumulate more picks.

“I look at it like 2010 when we traded up for Brandon Graham (in the first round), then we moved back in the second round and got some of those picks back,” he said. “There are ways to do that.”

That year, the eagles moved up from No. 24 to No. 13 in the first round to get Graham while giving up two third-round picks. The Eagles then moved back four times in the second round, from No. 55 to No. 59 to No. 71 to No. 86. In the process, the Eagles received four extra picks.

So with that in mind, here’s my final all-Eagles draft:

Round 1 (No. 16), Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Trade with Atlanta

The Eagles cannot take a chance on a wide receiver who is not ready to play right away. With the top three going within the first 15 picks, the Eagles will be trading up from No. 21 to ensure they find Jefferson, who had 111 catches last season for national champions.

The Eagles will give up their third-round pick, at No. 103 in total. But that is worth it for a receiver who can make a huge impact in the slot while also playing on the outside. That is, a better version of Nelson Agholor.

Round 2 (No. 63), K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Trade with Kansas City

The eagles give up their pick at No. 53 alongside right-back Rasul Douglas, and they get the Chiefs pick at No. 63, plus Kansas City’s third-round pick at No. 93.

. @ Kj_hamler the definition of speed 💨💨💨

pic.twitter.com/S8AdTVnFeG

– PSU FACTS (@PSU_FACTS) April 22, 2020

The Eagles see Hamler as their speed receiver, eventually the successor to DeSean Jackson. Hamler was not timed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and his Pro Day was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Hamler told reporters he ran a 4.27 in pre-Combine testing.

That’s just as fast as Ruggs. But Hamler had an issue with drops at Penn State. Former Nittany Lions teammate Miles Sanders, who is announcing the Eagles’ second-round pick, will be very ecstatic for this one.

Round 3 (No. 93), Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

The Eagles must find a successor to center Jason Kelce, who once again thought of retiring during the season before deciding to return. Hennessy would benefit greatly from learning a year or two from Kelce before taking over.

Day 2 UL vs DL 1v1s

Matt Hennessy, Temple vs. Davon Hamilton, Ohio State.

Fantastic representative from Hennessy. pic.twitter.com/v6FzIVYrRK

– Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) January 22, 2020

Hennessy, who is 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, is similar to Kelce in that he is athletic enough to pull and get out ahead of screens.

Round 4 (No. 111), Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

Trade with Houston

The Eagles trade up, giving up two of their three fourth-round picks, at No. 127 and No. 145, to find a corner in Pride, which has the size and speed (4.4 in 40) to hang with the fastest receivers. Despite its physical attributes, Pride did not perform as expected, with only three interceptions over the past two seasons.

But if Pride can put it together quickly, he could compete for a starting job opposite Darius Slay.

Round 4 (No. 146), A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

Whether it’s free agency or the draft, the Eagles need a power runner in the model’s previous stints in Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount.

Dillon had 847 carries, which is 6 feet, 247 pounds, in three seasons for BC. But that shouldn’t be an issue with the Eagles as Miles Sanders will be at the forefront. Dillon will also get some chances.

Round 5 (No. 168), Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

The Eagles aren’t looking for a stud linebacker, so this seems like a good spot to get Quarterman, who started four years at Miami. Quarterman will have to prove himself on special teams. If he can, he can provide depth at linebacker.

Round 6 (No. 190), Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Patterson had one of the best quarterbacks coming out of high school. Although he didn’t meet those standards, the Eagles could be looking for a development QB to stash the practice squad. That’s especially if they join Nate Sudfeld as backup with Kyle Lauletta as the third QB.

Martin Frank covers the Eagles for the Delaware News Journal