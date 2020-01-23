Frank Warren claims that Deontay Wilder is NOT talking to Anthony Joshua, despite Brit's claim that negotiations were ongoing - The Sun

ANTHONY JOSHUA is NOT talking to fight Deontay Wilder, despite his claims that he is, according to Frank Warren.

The boxing promoter, responsible for throwing away negotiations for Tyson Fury, insists that his opposite number in the Wilder camp cast water on AJ’s allegations.

3

Warren is convinced that Joshua is not about to make a deal with WilderCredit: Reuters

3

AJ claimed a comeback win over Ruiz Jr. in December Credit: PA: Press Association

The meetings between the Bronze Bomber and Joshua’s people would accelerate to an offer to arrange a fight.

The Brit would like to unite the division after he reclaimed his three world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. last month.

But Warren has been told by Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel that there are no conversations coming.

The 67-year-old said to ESPN: “I spoke with Shelly Finkel yesterday and he denied it.

“There is a rematch clause in the contract and the loser has the right to invoke it not long after the fight. That will determine what happens, not what Eddie Hearn or Joshua says.

“It seems that every time they mention these discussions, they never think of the possibility that Tyson will win the fight with Wilder.”

CHECK AGAIN

In addition, Finkel itself has poured water on every offer before the Fury-Wilder rematch.

He told World Boxing News: “I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about.

“We are not interested in offers. Deontay’s and our focus is on Tyson Fury. We are not focusing on anything else right now.”

Kubrat Pulev is the favorite to then defeat Joshua, because the mandatory IBF title challenger and body have extended the deadline for the couple to agree a fight.

THAT’S CHEEKY

Neymar brings out an incredible ‘ass pass’ while PSG throws Reims out of the French cup

Live blog

ON THE WAY

Transfer news LIVE: the latest gossip, updates and confirmed transfers

Live blog

gunners news

Arsenal transfer news LIVE – Latest updates from the Emirates

Live blog

SPURS NEWS

Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Latest updates and gossip from North London

Live blog

Blues news

Chelsea transfer news LIVE – Latest updates from Stamford Bridge

Live blog

united news

Man Utd transfer news LIVE – Latest updates from Old Trafford

Gossip

BRUNO NO-GO?

Arsenal accompanied by Atletico Madrid and Lyon in race for Bruno Guimaraes

THURSDAY FOOTY

Wolves vs Liverpool FREE: live stream, TV channel and team news

But it is a match with Wilder that the 30-year-old praises the most.

He told Sky Sports earlier this week: “We had meetings. That same meeting with Usyk’s manager, then we had another meeting to possibly make an offer to solidify [fight against Wilder] before they even had their fight, and before that I have my next fight.

“It’s a great boxing match. We talked about that.

“It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] have prepared a third fight by the end of the year, but we have to throw a curveball there.”

3

Andy Ruiz Jr starts sweating when he starts training again after losing Anthony Joshua