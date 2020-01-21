Frank Lampard makes no secret of admiration for Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has admitted to being a big fan of Parisian Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who told the French champions he wanted to leave.

Chelsea is looking for a striker. French world champion Olivier Giroud is ready to move from Stamford Bridge this month.

The Chelsea boss praised Cavani very much when asked about him today.

“He is a great player,” said Lampard. “I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal balance speaks for itself.

“I don’t know exactly what the situation is, so we’ll see.”

The Uruguay international will be 33 next month and will be on the radar of La Liga club Atletico Madrid this month.

Lampard has built a fairly young squad since joining Chelsea, but admits that an experienced player like Cavani could be of great help to the younger players in the locker room.

“Yes, he is an experienced player, but there are many other players too,” said Lampard. “I think we are young and know the transitions.

“The idea of ​​letting experience flow in is something that I’m definitely not sure about. Because sometimes the young players need a little help, and if they do, it can help us.”

It has now been reported in England that Giroud is targeted by both Aston Villa and Serie A club Inter Milan.

Lampard is happy to let the former Arsenal striker go, but only if the deal is right.

“There is not much more to say at Ollie than I have said over and over,” added Lampard. “We know that there have been discussions and the idea that he could go on, but it has to be right for everyone. At this point, the time has not yet come.”