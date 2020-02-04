Frank Iero the year after the accident, fans toasting and more

(Photo via Vagrant Records)

In AP 354 (January 2018), Frank Iero has shared his thoughts with us in our section 10 Topics. In the typical Frank form he was funny, dead honest and positively amazing. Jason Pettigrew gave him the directions and he took it from there.

Read more: Which music pair are you and your other half the most?

The song that you wish you had written.

Oh man, where do I start? (The solution‘S)’ Boys don’t cry ‘, sure. (The who“S)” My generation “(Black flag‘S)’ Nerve breakdown ‘.

THE ONLY FOOD YOU USE TO LIKE YOU CAN’T STAND NOW.

Canned, creamed spinach. I remember that as a very young child, that was my favorite food. Just say … actually, those words think … (shudder.)

THE YEAR AFTER THE ACCIDENT.



Tumultuous and completely non-linear. We played a show on its birthday, and it was this weird, bittersweet moment. Eventually we came home the same day we came from Australia. JFK, the same airport. It was very surreal. It sent me into this weird spiral for at least a week, almost starting off.

Read more: Frank Iero reveals the directions of the MCR reunion that we have been thinking about all the time.

After you have experienced something like this, you are not going uphill; it is very jerky. One day I am (exuberantly) of: “Oh, my God! This is great! I’m doing great! I don’t even think about it!” And the next day it feels like the day of the accident happened. body hurts and it makes your mind falter. I go through it a lot. A large part of me had to go back in this challenging attitude to what happened to us and take control of our lives again. “As soon as the doctor is crazy enough to let us go on tour again, let’s go. “may not be the best for our recovery. I certainly hurried through it, and I had good intentions, but I think I feel it right now. To start the year think that you will never play again until six months later, six months non-stop on the road …

THE ONLY PLACE YOU VISIT IN EVERY CITY.



It is usually a record store. Usually on tour, I wake up every morning and have an app that tells me where the local record stores are.

Read more: Frank Iero revives “Revenge” guitar for My Chemical Romance reflection

IF PUNK ROCK IS EACH BETTER, ONE YEAR IN PRESIDENCY.

Oh man. I hope so. Something needs to improve. I feel like … I don’t know. There is so much mess that happens every hour, it’s hard to argue with something, because the following is even more ruined.

WHY YOUR FANS RESTED FOR MEDICAL MEDIA.

(Extreme laughter.) Because it’s funny. Next question.

WHAT YOU LOVE AND HATE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.

(Laughs) The same fear-based cycle of doing the same thing over and over or making the same mistakes. That drives me crazy. People are afraid to take a risk on things because the sale is not there, so you keep repeating the same things that don’t sell. The hope comes from the fact that it sometimes feels like the wild West and that people don’t have all the power with all the money.

Read more: My Chemical Romance nods you missed during “A Summoning”

WILL YOU COME TO THE SOUND OF THE WORD “REUNION?”

(Extreme laughter.) I don’t! I was really, really, very excited about it Jawbreaker reunite. And I think that stuff is really great. I have to see the misfits in Chicago, and I loved every second: it was everything I wanted. I missed Jawbreaker: I had tickets for the show and bought a plane ticket and then my son fell off a slide and broke his arm two hours before I had to leave for the airport. It’s the second arm he broke in nine months – he’s a maniac! Me and Armbreaker hung instead of Jawbreaker. (Laughter.)

Anyway, I also get to see bands that I never thought I’d see. Oh and by the way, I’m not stupid: I know what you’re talking about. In my younger days I shrunk in all kinds of things. Now that I am older, not so cringey. Times are different.

YOUR NEXT TATTOO.

I just put a Jesus head on my left thigh and there will be a devil’s head on my right thigh. I just don’t have time to book (the session).

WHEN YOUR DAUGHTERS ARE 16, HOW WILL YOU APRON THEIR DATA?

(Laughs) I think I’ll pack the house with all my friends. Just fill the place with the most hardcore, tattooed face idiots I know!

Frank Iero returns with the podium My chemical romance for a series of festival dates starting in March. The band will then go on a sold-out North American tour this fall. View all upcoming shows and grab the remaining tickets here.