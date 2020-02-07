Frank Iero shares a glimpse of the preparation of My Chemical Romance exercises

My chemical romance sit in the middle of one of the greatest comeback of all time. But so far they have only played one show since they broke up in 2013. It makes sense that they now practice a lot to give the best possible show. Good, Frank Iero gave us a glimpse into his practice setup, or “portal” as he calls it.

The word ‘portal’ is especially suspicious in view of some current theories floating around about a new album from My Chemical Romance.

Read more: August Burns Red shares “Guardians” details with comic-inspired “Defender”

When My Chemical Romance announced their return on Halloween in 2019, you would think the world would burn down. Emos flowed out of offices and kindergartens to celebrate the return of our gods.

Since then it has been a whirlwind of news and pests and theories. The only thing we have to finish is a show at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, where they have definitely blown off the roof with one of the best sets of all time.

We’ve had what feels like a thousand teasers that led to three British shows, and then European tour of sorts and then more teasers that eventually led to the memento-packed “A convocation …” video that announced an American tour. All three of the Milton Keynes U.K. show were sold out immediately and the American tour was completely sold out within six hours.

Read more: Frank Iero about the year after the accident, fans toasting and more

Reddit theories about Gerard’s clothing and new symbols have only led us so far in what (or if) we can expect from this new MCR era. But apart from that, we have not looked much at what My Chemical Romance does musically. Well, Frank Iero has just linked current witchcraft / time travel theories to a look at what My Chemical Romance does in the real world. And that is practice.

Iero posted a photo of his guitars on Instagram today with the caption “practice portal …”

Of course, it’s a bunch of cool guitars, but we always see them from musicians. The interesting thing here is the word “portal.” Fans have speculated a lot about the use of keywords and symbols by the group. Magic or magic, portal and similar words are used much more often by MCR than is requested in the usual context.

Read more: Vic Fuentes, Kellin Quinn about why they could never “ever” King For A Day

When “An Offers …” fell, portals became a central theory for the next era of My Chemical Romance.

A message indicates that the figure in the video has a cross on the back of his bathrobe until he stabs the pentagram with the dagger, after which the next shot shows that there is no cross. They think about whether it is only inconsistency in the video or has meaning. If I know my chemical romance, we know for sure that there is no miscalculation or error, so there must be meaning. Reddit u / VaxisnateYourKids claims that it could represent portals.

“My fiance believes it is a ritual to open a sort of portal for another dimension. So if they don’t have the cross, they’re on the other side. “

Numerous theories note that time travel and other dimensions will play an important role in this new era. Especially after the time-traveling blog post and Merlin theories.

In “A summoning …” the main character goes through different doors that are portals to the next era of My Chemical Romance. Thanks to Frank, it seems that we now have more evidence, albeit useless, that a new MCR era is coming.

Other notable musicians responded to Iero’s message regarding the actual guitars. Laura Jane Grace from To me! and punk icon Dave Hause both inquired about individual instruments.

(Photo via Instagram) The only thing we are a bit worried about is that Iero does not show his characteristic Epiphone Wilshire Phant-O-Matic in the photo. Fingers crossed it in his hands.

View the full list of upcoming My Chemical Romance dates below.

dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29 – Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, THE @KUNST! RACES

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

26/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

What do you think this photo means? Tell us your theories in the comments below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows that we wish we could have gone to

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)