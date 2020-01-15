(Photo by: Mitchell Wojcik)

Frank Iero is pretty busy last year with the return of My Chemical Romance, but it turns out that he also showed his acting skills. It’s true, the guitarist will make an appearance in a new film in preview at SXSW called Drunk Bus.

Iero went to social media to thank his co-stars and express his enthusiasm for the next film.

Read more: Marilyn Manson, Nic Cage, Kesha’s hangout hilariously confuses the Internet

Iero announced the name of the film via an Instagram post earlier today.

so proud and excited for my friends @the_uglyghost @ghostcowfilms and incredibly honored to have been included in their new film @drunkbusmovie which will premiere at @sxsw this year!

The film is directed by Brandon LaGanke and John Carlucci of Ghost + Cow films and tells the story of a young bus driver (Charlie Tahan) and a security guard (Pineapple Tangaroa.)

“A young college bus driver with no direction and a charismatic Samoan, punk rock security guard named Pineapple form an unlikely relationship as they navigate the unpredictable end-of-shift debacle known as the” drunk bus ” “reads the film’s website. “Together, get out of the endless loop in a world of uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision-making.”

Other cast members include Zach Cherry (You), Dave Hill (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Sarah Mezzanotte (Search Party) and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz (Chicago Med).

The site also says that Iero will make an appearance in the film.

As Iero says, the film will premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. The festival takes place from March 13-22 and tickets for the film portion of the event can be found here.

More on Frank Iero and My Chemical Romance

The reunion show My Chemical Romance was a major moment in the recent history of music. The return lasted nearly seven years. In the end, they delivered a show that left fans more than satisfied. In addition to making fans happy, MCR also made The Shrine happy.

The return show raised almost $ 1,500,000. It’s a record number for the place.

According to My Chemical Romance’s Paradigm agency, the show raised $ 1,451,745. This makes it the most profitable show ever seen on the site.

Paradigm agent Matt Galle spoke with Variety last December about how it all came together and how excited the band was about what was going to happen.

“They have been receiving offers for seven to eight years (for some time), chatting for some time and trying to find the right time, and 2019 was a year that made sense to them,” said Galle.

“They had a backstory with their (2010 album)” Danger Days “. They knew they wanted to put on a show and now he has a life of his own. I think they are delighted with the demand and the response and what is coming next year. “

What do you think of Frank Iero appearing in Drunk Bus during his first SXSW? Let us know in the comments below!

See More: The 11 Most Punk Movies Of All Time

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)