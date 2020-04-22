Francis Ngannou Joins Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Calls For Their Bout to be an Interim Title Struggle

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has permit it be known that he thinks his upcoming bout with Francis Ngannou need to crown a heavyweight interim champ. Perfectly, not only does Ngannou concur with his future opponent, his management group has also questioned the UFC to place an interim belt up for grabs.

Ngannou wants an interim title up

Ngannou and Rozenstruik have been initially scheduled to struggle in the headliner of UFC Columbus, which was set for March 28th. But, owing to the coronavirus, the card was postponed.

The heavyweights are now envisioned to throw down at UFC 249 on May 9th, which is reportedly set to choose location somewhere in Florida.

Properly, for a minimal while now, Rozenstruik has been arguing that an interim title must be on the line. The argument staying that given that the envisioned rubber match among Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier hasn’t been booked nonetheless, an interim title need to be produced.

Not long ago Ngannou spoke with MMA Junkie, and when conversing about his opponent’s proposal, he stated this.

“Regarding the scenario, of course, this is what it really should be and also, me and my manager, we proposed that to the UFC but they really don’t seem fascinated about it,” Ngannou reported.

“But if you seem at the fact – in August, it is gonna be a person 12 months since the past time they struggle for the title in the heavyweight division.

“So far, we don’t know when’s gonna be the following struggle for the title in the heavyweight division so, at some point, we have to transfer on.

What’s gonna be next? Let us say this fight transpires on May 9, then what up coming? I necessarily mean what is up for the heavyweight division? They have to set a thing down, essentially the interim title.”

“At some level we just wanna know what is heading on in the division, but it is kinda aspect of my aggravation now,” he said. “After this battle, let’s say I go there (and) beat this man – what upcoming?

I’m gonna sit there and wait for them or what is future. It is a incredibly blind location suitable now, the title in the heavyweight division, and I would like the UFC to place gentle and to provide some clarification about it.”

Could the UFC get on board?

Now, you can understand why Ngannou and Rozenstruik are producing this contact. If they get an interim belt they’ll make more revenue, and any championship, interim or not, is a pleasant addition to the resume.

But, it’s not much too surprising to listen to that the UFC does not seem intrigued.

Of course, by August 17th it will be a person yr given that the title was past defended. Even more, the UFC has put an interim belt on the line for the Tony Ferguson – Justin Gaethje bout, and the light-weight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov just defended that title in September.

But, the UFC is very likely hoping to have Miocic and Cormier throw down in July. In the circumstance of Ferguson, he was booked to combat Khabib at UFC 249, until the champ was stranded in Russia on account of the pandemic.