Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had a process to remedy the injury that had plagued him last season.

“Bo had a cyst in her shoulder. It wasn’t particularly bad, but it bothered him. We tried to get a patch for it. In the off season we thought we should try to fix the problem. That means we have to get rid of it, ”said Dickenson in the 3DownNation podcast.

“We are confident that we have managed it. I saw Bo before he got out of here, his arm is over his head, he looks good – no loop. I expect it to get even stronger. It was important that he felt right. It is our franchise. “

Calgary’s Star Pivot completed 23 out of 34 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Week 3’s victory over the stamps against B.C. But he left the game too late and preferred his right arm, chest and shoulder area. After the setback, the two-time former M.O.P. was put on the six-game list of injured. Mitchell missed a start for the first time since 2014.

Mitchell had the MRI on his chest muscle sent to the renowned doctor Neal ElAttrache, who works mainly in Los Angeles. In 2008, ElAttrache performed Tom Brady’s ACL operation and several operations, including on five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

Mitchell received a cortisone shot for his injured chest muscle in late July. The results and expert opinions came back from ElAttrache with a small problem that had to be downsized to relieve the pain. ElAttrache took care of the shot and the operation to make sure Mitchell was well.

“I feel good when he’s as close to 100 percent as possible,” said Dickenson. “I saw him, he looks good.”

The unfortunate chest injury limited Mitchell to 11 games in 2019. He passed 3,464 yards with 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and finished 66 percent of his attempts. Calgary took a 12-6 lead in the regular season and finished second in the West Division, but lost the Western semi-final at McMahon Stadium to eventual Gray Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Arm felt really, really good during those six or seven games,” Mitchell said in his self-titled “Bo Show” on Sportsnet 960 Calgary. “I’m not going to blame the arm, it’s just that I didn’t have the stuff I needed, and I didn’t have that pop and I trusted it to tear.”